JOHANNESBURG Oct 15 Information and
communication technology group Datatec posted a slight
decline in interim earnings on Wednesday, hit by lower sales at
one of its key units, briefly sending its share price lower.
The company said first-half earnings per share fell about 5
percent to 18.2 U.S. cents from 19.2 cents and it maintained its
full-year forecast for earnings of over 40 cents.
Datatec said its Logicalis unit, which focuses on
infrastructure services, "experienced a reduction in sales as
anticipated largely due to delays as a result of the FIFA World
Cup in Brazil."
Revenues for Logicalis were down 7 percent but overall group
revenue rose 8 percent to $3 billion, lifted by a solid
performance in its distribution unit, Westcon.
The company, which has a global network, gets about a third
of its revenue from Europe and it said trading conditions were
improving there.
"Despite the slowdown due to the FIFA World Cup, Latin
America remains robust," the company said.
Datatec also said it stood to benefit from the migration to
cloud-based networks which was creating demand for its services.
Datatec's share price fell over 4 percent in opening trade
before paring losses. It was flat at 53 rand at 0737 GMT.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)