TORONTO, June 4 DataWind Inc plans to raise
about C$30 million ($27.41 million) via an initial public
offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange that will value the
discount tablet maker at about C$117 million, according to
documents filed with regulators on Wednesday.
Mississauga, Ontario-based DataWind has grabbed headlines in
recent years as the maker of the world's cheapest tablet device,
UbiSlate that was initially developed as a budget device for the
Indian market.
The entry-level version of the device is now being sold for
roughly $38 in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
In documents filed with Canadian securities regulators on
Wednesday, DataWind said it plans to sell between 5.2 million
and 6.3 million shares, at a price of between C$4.75 and C$5.75
a share.
Based on the mid-point of the offering size and price range
the IPO is expect to raise about C$30 million, and up to C$34.5
million if the book-runners exercise the over-allotment options
on the offering.
If the over-allotment option is exercised in full DataWind
will have 22.22 million shares outstanding after completion of
the offering, valuing it on paper at roughly C$117 million.
The DataWind IPO comes close on the heels of another tech
IPO in Canada, Kinaxis Inc IPO-KINA.TO. The Ottawa-based
software company earlier in the week said it plans to raise
C$100.6 million via an IPO and a secondary offering.
Although many have predicted a slew of Canadian tech IPOs
this year, activity so far has been relatively muted, and many
much talked about names in the sector such as Shopify, HootSuite
Media and Desire2Learn, have yet to move on an IPO.
Toronto-based Baylin Technologies Inc, a maker of
antennae for mobile devices, was the last technology company to
go public on the TSX via an IPO late in 2013 that raised roughly
C$50 million.
The DataWind offering is being underwritten by a syndicate
led by Canaccord Genuity, as sole lead bookrunner. The
syndicate includes National Bank Financial Inc, Cormark
Securities and Haywood Securities.
($1 = 1.0946 Canadian Dollars)
