By Gianna Palmer
NEW YORK May 22 Nearly two decades since the
start of online dating, the match-making sites that launched
millions of relationships are spicing things up with online
games and going high tech and offline to produce more happy ever
afters.
Games, apps and offline events are beginning to replace the
ritual exchange of online messages, the basic tenet of online
dating, and to blur the distinction between on-and-offline
dating.
Match.com, which boasts more than 1.7 million paid
subscribers, has taken cues from the $74 billion global video
gaming industry by creating short dual-player games to help
people express themselves better online.
A game called Food Critic prompts members to answer
food-related questions, while Romance Rip-Off is designed for
two players to create a love story together. During the game
players can instant message each other to discuss their answers,
which Match.com believes promotes a more natural way of
interacting.
"I don't think there's anything that's quite like this,"
said Mandy Ginsberg, the president of Match.com, which started
in 1995.
Online dating has come a long way in the past 20 years. More
than 40 percent of online daters, nearly 7 million adults, have
dated people they met online, and 17 percent of them entered a
long-term relationship or married their online partner,
according to 2006 report by the Pew Research Center.
Brian Schechter, co-founder and co-CEO of HowABoutWe, said
his company has been going offline to play Cupid since it
started in 2010.
"We were the originators of the offline dating ethos."
Members of HowAboutWe post the type of dates they would
like, such as a hike or a bike ride, and others respond.
Schechter said nearly one million dates have been posted to
HowAboutWe. The site's focus is what sets it apart, he added.
"Traditional dating sites were never focused on facilitating
in-world experiences, as much as helping people express their
identity online," Schechter said.
ALGORITHMS AND APPS
Other websites including OkCupid and Badoo are using
smartphone apps so singles can discover if there are other
members nearby whom they might like to meet.
Badoo, which has more than 150 million registered users
worldwide, has a mobile app with a feature called People Nearby
that allows users to see anyone on Badoo who is within a three
mile (4.8 kms) vicinity.
"We're all about finding ways just to make it easy and
non-initmidating to go out and meet new people," said Louise
Thompson, Badoo's director of public relations. "It kind of adds
that level of spontaneity that you don't get on traditional
dating sites,"
Match.com is also planning to launch local customized events
for members to foster offline meetings. Groups invited to the
events are matched by algorithms incorporating age, gender and
interests.
The company plans to host 200 events per month across the
United States by September.
"I think we're going to be the largest events company in the
world, with the exception of maybe the Olympics," Ginsberg said.
But not all dating websites are opting for meet-up apps and
events.
EHarmony, which relies on an in-depth questionnaire about
personality traits, said its method has been a success and cites
the 542 marriages a day that it claims resulted from a meeting
on its website.
"We know that it works very well," said Jeremy Verba,
eHarmony's CEO, adding that offline eHarmony events would not
work with the way does its compatibility matching.
"eHarmony is focused on getting our members to meaningful
offline meetings with people who are deeply compatible," Verba
said. "We are not about creating large scale happy hours."
Despite their different approaches the aim of all dating
websites is the same -- getting compatible people together,
offline.
"Online dating is a funny kind of misnomer, because people
don't actually date online," Ginsberg said.
That part, no matter how it's facilitated, still happens in
person.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)