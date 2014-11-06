BRIEF-Nanhua Bio-medicine applies to cancel delisting risk warning
* Says it applies to cancel delisting risk warning after it has returned to net profit in 2016
(Corrects to specify forecasts were for a net profit)
SEOUL Nov 7 Daum Kakao Corp
* Says Q3 revenue up 2.9 percent on year to 134 bln won vs mean forecast 152 bln won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 6 analysts
* Says Q3 operating profit down 97 percent on year to 0.6 bln won vs 25 bln won mean estimate from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 5 analysts
* Says Q3 net loss 30 bln won vs 27 bln won profit mean estimate from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 3 analysts
* Q3 earnings disclosed via regulatory filing Friday only includes performance from Daum Communication Corp, not Kakao Corp's. The two firms' all-stock merger was completed in October. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says it applies to cancel delisting risk warning after it has returned to net profit in 2016
SHANGHAI, April 20 Bitauto Holdings Ltd has raised around $1 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd , Baidu Inc and JD.com Inc to date as it seeks to develop China's largest online car financing platform, its chief told Reuters on Thursday.