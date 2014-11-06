(Corrects to specify forecasts were for a net profit)

SEOUL Nov 7 Daum Kakao Corp

* Says Q3 revenue up 2.9 percent on year to 134 bln won vs mean forecast 152 bln won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 6 analysts

* Says Q3 operating profit down 97 percent on year to 0.6 bln won vs 25 bln won mean estimate from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 5 analysts

* Says Q3 net loss 30 bln won vs 27 bln won profit mean estimate from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 3 analysts

* Q3 earnings disclosed via regulatory filing Friday only includes performance from Daum Communication Corp, not Kakao Corp's. The two firms' all-stock merger was completed in October. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)