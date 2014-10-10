Oct 10 Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment
Inc rose as much as 13 percent in their market debut on
Friday, valuing the restaurant and arcade chain at just over
$700 million.
The initial public offering raised about $94 million, after
the shares were priced at $16 per each, the low-end of the
expected range of $16 to $18.
The company, controlled by private equity firm Oak Hill
Capital Partners, sold all of the 5.88 million shares offered.
The shares opened at $17 on the Nasdaq and touched a high of
$18.
Jefferies and Piper Jaffray were among the underwriters of
the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore and Neha Dimri; Editing by
Ted Kerr)