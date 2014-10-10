(Adds details)
Oct 10 Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment
Inc rose in their debut on Friday, defying a volatile
stock market and underscoring strong investor appetite for
restaurant stocks.
The IPO ends nine years of private ownership for the 32-year
old chain, which combines casual dining with arcade games such
as bowling, billiards, shuffleboard and sports-oriented video
games. About half the company's revenue comes from games.
The company's shares were up 6.2 percent at $17 on the
Nasdaq after about 30 minutes of trading. More than 3.5 million
shares changed hands. The stock traded as high as $18, valuing
the company just over $700 million.
Oak Hill Partners, which acquired the chain from Wellspring
Capital Partners for $570 million in May 2010, did not sell any
shares. Oak Hill now has an 81 percent stake in the company.
This is the second attempt by Oak Hill to take the company
public after poor market conditions forced it to abort IPO plans
in 2010. (reut.rs/1EA1PYS)
The private equity firm also tried to sell the chain for
more than $1 billion earlier this year.
Dave & Buster's is the latest in a string of restaurant
chains, including Zoe's Kitchen Inc and El Pollo
Holdings Inc, that have gone public to take advantage
of rising market valuations in the sector.
Zoe's Kitchen, which went public in April, and El Pollo,
which debuted in July, are trading at almost double their
listing price.
But Dave & Buster's IPO comes at a time of intense market
volatility as investors fret about the global economy.
The IPO also comes ahead of an expected listing by Shake
Shack, the fast-food restaurant chain that has developed a cult
following for its "Shackburgers" and milkshakes.
Founded in Dallas in 1982 by David "Dave" Corriveau and
James "Buster" Corley, Dave & Buster's has 70 locations in the
United States and Canada.
The chain, whose menu includes steaks, burgers, sandwiches
and snow cones, reported a 5 percent rise in revenue to $635.6
million for the fiscal year ended Feb. 2. Net income fell 75
percent to $2.2 million.
Dave & Buster's plans to use the proceeds from the offering
to repay some of its debt, which stood at about $439 million as
of Aug. 3.
Jefferies and Piper Jaffray were among the underwriters of
the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by
Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)