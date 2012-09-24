* Dave & Buster's plans to sell 7.7 mln shares at $12-$14
each
* To list on Nasdaq under symbol "PLAY"
* REIT Javelin Mortgage Investment Corp also sets price
range
* Javelin Mortgage Investment Corp sees IPO priced at $20
per share
Sept 24 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc said
it plans to sell about 7.7 million shares at between $12 and $14
each in an initial public offering of common stock.
The Dallas-based company owns and operates stores that
combine dining and entertainment, providing a casual dining menu
with a range of entertainment options. It owned 59 stores in the
United States and Canada as of September 4.
Dave and Buster's, which had filed for an IPO of up to $150
million last July, will now raise about $108 million at the top
end of its expected price range.
Dave & Buster's is majority backed by Oak Hill Capital
Partners. Following the offering, Oak Hill will own about 68
percent of the company, according to a regulatory filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "PLAY."
The company posted revenue of $575.7 million for the year
ended July 29, according to the filing.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Jefferies and Piper Jaffray are acting
as lead underwriters to the offering.
Florida-based real estate investment trust, Javelin Mortgage
Investment Corp, which had filed for an IPO of up to $115
million earlier this year, also gave its expected price range on
Monday.
The REIT plans to sell 6.25 million shares at $20 each, in
an offering that would raise up to $125 million.
It plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange
under the symbol "JMI."
Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup, Barclays and Credit
Suisse are among the underwriters to the offering.