Nov 24 Shares in Australian department store David Jones dropped 5 percent to a 7-week low on Thursday after it said sales slumped 11 percent in the first quarter, a touch worse than it had flagged.

The store affirmed first half profit was likely to fall as much as 20 percent.

The stock was down 5 percent at A$2.82 at 2307 GMT, its weakest since Oct 5. The broader market was down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Sonali Paul)