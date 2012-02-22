MELBOURNE Feb 23 David Jones, Australia's second-largest department store chain, said second-quarter like-for-like sales fell 2.4 percent and sales since had been tracking a similar trend.

It reaffirmed guidance for a fall in first-half profit of between 15 and 20 percent from a year earlier.

"The company experienced improving month-on-month trading performance throughout the second quarter although challenging trading conditions continued," it said.

Total sales, including new stores, fell 3.1 percent to A$598.5 million ($636.59 million) in the three months to the end of January, compared with A$617.6 million a year earlier.

In November, David Jones had warned October and November sales were down on the year-ago period despite improving from the first quarter, when core sales fell 11 percent. ($1 = 0.9402 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell)