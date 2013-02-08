LONDON Feb 8 David Jones, the former executive
chairman of collapsed British retailer JJB Sports, has been
charged with forgery and making misleading statements to the
market, the Serious Fraud Office said on Friday.
In a statement the SFO said Jones, executive chairman of JJB
between January 2009 and January 2010, was charged with two
offences of making a misleading statement and one offence "of
using a false instrument."
Jones' son Stuart, a former head of marketing at JJB, was
charged with one offence of "aiding and abetting David Jones's
use of a false instrument."
The two men appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court in
northern England. Proceedings were transferred to the Crown
Court.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)