By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, June 18 Australian billionaire Solomon
Lew has accumulated a 9.89 percent stake in David Jones Ltd
, throwing into doubt a $2 billion buyout of the
upmarket department store operator by South Africa-based
Woolworths Holdings Ltd.
The quickly amassed holding - Lew had just 0.65 percent of
the retailer according to a May 30 securities exchange filing -
gives the veteran investor the potential to block a deal
recommended by David Jones's board and overwhelmingly approved
by Woolworths shareholders on Tuesday.
That could force Woolworths either to lift its offer, or buy
out Lew's stake in its other Australian investment, clothes
retailer Country Road Ltd. Lew has held his Country
Road stake, currently 11.88 percent, for 17 years, preventing
Woolworths from taking full ownership.
"If he is in a position to block the transaction, he's under
no obligation to tell," said Dean Paatsch, director of advisory
firm Ownership Matters, which warned institutional investors to
recall any David Jones shares on loan if they wanted the sale to
go ahead.
"It's most likely he's playing a gigantic game of poker,"
Paatsch said.
Spokespeople for David Jones and for Lew declined comment.
David Jones shareholders are due to vote on the offer, which
would create one of the leading retailers in the southern
hemisphere, at a meeting scheduled for June 30. Woolworths
shareholders approved the offer at a meeting in Cape Town on
June 17.
LOW TURNOUT
The deal requires the approval of 50 percent of shareholders
with at least 75 percent of the stock. But only votes cast at
the meeting are counted and David Jones historically has
shareholder turnout as low as 50 percent, Ownership Matters's
Paatsch said.
That means Lew could block the buyout with as little as 12.5
percent of the vote, Paatsch added.
Lew's private investment company Australian Retail
Investments said in a statement it had more than 53.1 million
David Jones shares, having bought about half the stake two days
earlier.
Up to another 10 percent of shares in David Jones are
believed to be on loan via derivative swaps and may be also
controlled by Lew, market participants said.
Woolworths, which has no connection to the Australian
supermarket chain of the same name, said it was aware
that Lew was accumulating shares in its target but remained
committed to the transaction.
"No-one is quite sure what he is doing but we believe our
offer remains very compelling for David Jones' shareholders and
we will continue with the process," said Nic Bennett, spokesman
for Woolworths.
David Jones shares were 0.4 percent higher at A$3.89 at 0551
GMT, lower than Woolworths's A$4.00 per share offer.
"We have no ability to predict the outcome of this or
Solomon Lew's intentions," said Simon Mawhinney, senior
portfolio manager at Allan Gray Equity A, one of David
Jones's top investors with 4.99 percent of its shares.
"There's perhaps a little bit more doubt than there was a
week or so ago."
($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars)
