By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, June 18 Australian billionaire Solomon Lew has accumulated a 9.89 percent stake in David Jones Ltd , throwing into doubt a $2 billion buyout of the upmarket department store operator by South Africa-based Woolworths Holdings Ltd.

The quickly amassed holding - Lew had just 0.65 percent of the retailer according to a May 30 securities exchange filing - gives the veteran investor the potential to block a deal recommended by David Jones's board and overwhelmingly approved by Woolworths shareholders on Tuesday.

That could force Woolworths either to lift its offer, or buy out Lew's stake in its other Australian investment, clothes retailer Country Road Ltd. Lew has held his Country Road stake, currently 11.88 percent, for 17 years, preventing Woolworths from taking full ownership.

"If he is in a position to block the transaction, he's under no obligation to tell," said Dean Paatsch, director of advisory firm Ownership Matters, which warned institutional investors to recall any David Jones shares on loan if they wanted the sale to go ahead.

"It's most likely he's playing a gigantic game of poker," Paatsch said.

Spokespeople for David Jones and for Lew declined comment.

David Jones shareholders are due to vote on the offer, which would create one of the leading retailers in the southern hemisphere, at a meeting scheduled for June 30. Woolworths shareholders approved the offer at a meeting in Cape Town on June 17.

LOW TURNOUT

The deal requires the approval of 50 percent of shareholders with at least 75 percent of the stock. But only votes cast at the meeting are counted and David Jones historically has shareholder turnout as low as 50 percent, Ownership Matters's Paatsch said.

That means Lew could block the buyout with as little as 12.5 percent of the vote, Paatsch added.

Lew's private investment company Australian Retail Investments said in a statement it had more than 53.1 million David Jones shares, having bought about half the stake two days earlier.

Up to another 10 percent of shares in David Jones are believed to be on loan via derivative swaps and may be also controlled by Lew, market participants said.

Woolworths, which has no connection to the Australian supermarket chain of the same name, said it was aware that Lew was accumulating shares in its target but remained committed to the transaction.

"No-one is quite sure what he is doing but we believe our offer remains very compelling for David Jones' shareholders and we will continue with the process," said Nic Bennett, spokesman for Woolworths.

David Jones shares were 0.4 percent higher at A$3.89 at 0551 GMT, lower than Woolworths's A$4.00 per share offer.

"We have no ability to predict the outcome of this or Solomon Lew's intentions," said Simon Mawhinney, senior portfolio manager at Allan Gray Equity A, one of David Jones's top investors with 4.99 percent of its shares.

"There's perhaps a little bit more doubt than there was a week or so ago." ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng in Johannesberg; Editing by Stephen Coates and David Holmes)