MILAN Nov 12 Italian drinks maker Campari
on Wednesday reported a 2.8 percent fall in nine-month
core profit excluding one-off items to 222.7 million euros
($277.6 million).
The maker of the eponymous bitter, red aperitif said sales
had risen 0.8 percent in the period, while so-called organic
growth - or growth excluding acquisitions - was up 3.1 percent.
Campari, the world's sixth-largest player in the premium
spirits industry, said it was exiting a third-party, still-wine
business to focus more on its own high-margin brands.
(1 US dollar = 0.8028 euro)
