MILAN Nov 12 Italian drinks maker Campari said its profitability target for this year was at risk after "horrendous" summer weather in Europe dampened demand for its namesake aperitif.

The company, which also makes the bright orange Aperol aperitif and Cinzano vermouth, said on Wednesday its core profit excluding one-off expenses fell 2.8 percent in the first nine-months of the year.

At 1425 GMT, its shares were down 4 percent, lagging a 2.2 percent fall in Italy's blue-chip equities index.

"We have a target of flat gross margin for 2014 ... there is an element of risk," chief financial officer Paolo Marchesini told reporters, only three months after the company dropped its previous target for a 70 basis point improvement in the margin.

The company said the gross margin, or net sales less total costs of goods sold, fell 0.3 percent to 565.3 million euros ($705 million) in the first nine months of the year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or core earnings, were 222.7 million euros excluding one-off items, weighed also by expenses related to new distribution activities in Britain and Canada.

Underlying sales rose 1.7 percent in the third quarter, dragging down the nine-month increase to 3.1 percent.

Campari said it was shedding its merchandise business in Jamaica and it would also exit a third-party, still-wine business to focus on its own higher margin brands.

Asked to comment on media reports the group had put some of its Italian liquor brands up for sale, Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said: "It is true we are taking a pretty tough look at non core assets," without elaborating.

The assets for sale would be Sardinian liquor brand Zedda Piras, together with lemon liquor brand Limoncetta, grape spirit Frattina and private label maker Casoni, one source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

The drinks maker was also looking at selling Sardinian wine brand Sella & Mosca, the source added.

