Nov 24 Australia's second-largest
department store retailer, David Jones Ltd, reported an
11 percent fall in first-quarter like-for-like sales on Thursday
but said it saw some improvement in trading in October.
"Whilst trading improved in October and November 2011, it
continues to be negative on last year," said David Jones Chief
Executive Paul Zahra.
David Jones had flagged in September that first-quarter
sales would likely drop around 10 percent, though it said
Christmas trading and summer sales should still ensure it meets
its guidance for a fall in first-half profit of between 15 and
20 percent from a year earlier.
That guidance was reaffirmed on Thursday.
Sales fell to A$414.3 million ($401.29 million) in the three
months to Oct. 29.
Earlier this month, Australia's biggest department store
chain, Myer Holdings, said same-store sales fell 5.1
percent in the first quarter and reiterated annual net profit
was likely to fall as much as 10 percent.
($1 = 1.0324 Australian dollars)
