MELBOURNE, Sept 19 David Jones Ltd, Australia's No.2 department store chain, missed forecasts with a 74 percent fall in second-half profit and said it was considering selling property from a portfolio valued at A$612 million ($639 million) as sales decline.

David Jones owns two large retail properties in Sydney and two in Melbourne and said it has initiated a review "to investigate opportunities to unlock and enhance the value of its property portfolio for the benefit of shareholders" and determine a "potential sale price of these assets".

The company said it hoped to update the market on its plans in six months.

Net profit fell to A$16.07 million in the second half before one-off items, from A$62.4 million a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from reported full-year figures.

Analysts had forecast a 68 percent fall to A$20 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Full-year net profit fell 39.9 percent to A$101.1 from A$168.1 million a year earlier.

David Jones had warned full-year earnings could fall up to 40 percent as it invests in a costly overhaul of its strategy, adding service staff and beefing up its online offering.

Larger rival Myer Holdings reported a 3.3 percent fall in second half profit last week..

Shares in David Jones ended Tuesday at A$2.27, down from over A$3.50 in October last year. ($1 = 0.9573 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)