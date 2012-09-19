* H2 profit falls 74 pct vs analyst estimates of 68 pct drop

* David Jones reviewing plans for four large properties

* Insists no sale plans, but some analysts sceptical

* Shares touch near 3-month low before recovering (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)

By Miranda Maxwell

MELBOURNE, Sept 19 David Jones Ltd, Australia's No. 2 department store chain, put a $640 million value on its property portfolio as it reviews its strategy and assets after posting a steep drop in profit, spurring speculation it may look to sell properties going forward.

The upmarket retailer emphasised on Wednesday that it had no intention of selling its four flagship buildings in Sydney and Melbourne, and that it would instead consider redevelopment of the properties, including adding residential or office space.

Some analysts, however, were sceptical.

"They are trying to attract interest in their real estate assets," said Peter Esho, analyst at City Index. "They are trying to sell them without putting a 'for sale' sign on them."

David Jones, like bigger rival Myer Holdings Ltd other Australian retailers, has seen its earnings hit by weaker consumer spending and a shift to online shopping.

The company has been seen as a potential takeover target for buyers attracted to its property assets and a halving of its share price since May 2011.

So far the only bid, from an unknown firm called EB Private Equity in July, was withdrawn amid a probe by Australian regulators about its authenticity.

There had been no fresh takeover offers to date, David Jones Chief Executive Paul Zahra told reporters on Wednesday.

David Jones said a six-month review of the four large buildings that house its department stores would look at "opportunities to unlock and enhance the value of its property portfolio."

But, despite the company naming a value for the buildings, its plans did not include a sale, the company said.

"It's not on our plans," Zahra said when asked to categorically rule out a sale. "We didn't do the (valuation review) work to sell the properties, that wasn't our intention."

An initial review by property consultant Cushman & Wakefield determined that the four properties, which have over 85,000 square metres of floor space and a book value of A$460 million, were potentially worth A$612 million ($640 million) on an assumed rental of A$39 million a year.

Representing about half David Jones' market value of A$1.2 billion, that is at the lower end of analysts' valuations for the properties, which touched A$1 billion at the top of the range.

"They might not have an intention (to sell) because they probably have not received a price or an offer that's attractive enough. If they did, that intention would change," City Index's Esho said.

"It's not a good sign seeing a retailer overtly trying to sell their real estate," he added.

Chief Financial Officer Brad Soller said any redevelopment would likely be with a partner such as Lend Lease.

"There's clearly a potential uplift available to David Jones shareholders," Soller said.

RETAIL STRUGGLES

Retail and other non-mining sectors of Australia's economy are struggling under a strong currency and competition from more nimble online stores, as well as relatively high interest rates, falling home and share values and indebted consumers.

Sales at David Jones, which features model Miranda Kerr in its advertising and runway shows, fell 4.8 percent in fiscal 2012, though Zahra said sales had improved from the previous quarter in recent weeks.

Net profit fell 74 percent to A$16.07 million in the second half before one-off items, from A$62.4 million a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on full-year figures. Analysts had forecast a 68 percent drop to A$20 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Full-year net profit fell 40 percent, as David Jones had earlier warned, as it invests in a costly overhaul of its strategy, adding service staff and beefing up its online offering.

Larger rival Myer Holdings, which sold its property assets in past years, reported a 3.3 percent fall in second-half profit last week.

Esho said David Jones's property portfolio put the company in a stronger position than its bigger competitor.

"Things in retail aren't about to improve any time soon, we've just seen a 40 percent dip in profitability, but David Jones has options (to sell property)," Esho said. "That's a much stronger position than Myer, for example."

Shares of David Jones were down 0.4 percent at A$2.26 on Wednesday afternoon, having recovered from a near three-month low of A$2.22 hit earlier. The stock is down from over A$3.50 in October last year. ($1 = 0.9573 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)