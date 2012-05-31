* Same-store sales down 3.1 pct in Q3
* No "credible" private equity offers to reveal - CEO
* No plan to sell property portfolio - CEO
(Adds comment on private equity)
By Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, May 31 David Jones Ltd,
Australia's No.2 department store chain, posted a 3.1 percent
decline in third-quarter sales with no improvement seen in
consumer sentiment, and said it plans to keep its valuable
property assets and has no takeover talks to report.
The non-mining sectors of Australia's economy are struggling
under a strong currency, relatively high interest rates, falling
home and share values and indebted consumers, and some observers
have speculated that David Jones may become the target of a
private equity buyer after its share price halved since May last
year and with property assets worth around $800 million.
The retailer said same-store sales in the quarter ended
April 28 fell 3.1 percent and reaffirmed its full-year earnings
could fall up to 40 percent as it invests in a costly overhaul
of its strategy, adding service staff and beefing up its online
offering.
David Jones Chief Executive Paul Zahra told journalists on
Thursday that there was "nothing to report" when he was asked if
there had been any buying interest from private equity.
"Just lots of talk and rumours, but it's simply that.
Nothing to report," he said, adding that David Jones had no
plans to sell property holdings.
David Jones owns buildings in the hearts of both Sydney and
Melbourne, which house its department stores.
Larger rival Myer Holdings was acquired for A$1.4
billion in 2006 by TPG Capital Management LP, which
later sold property assets before selling shares in the company.
Zahra said consumer sentiment remained weak with no
improvement in sight.
"It's become the new normal," he said, adding that sales
were "consistently negative" at about 3 percent less than a year
earlier.
"The first few weeks of the (fourth) quarter have traded
broadly in line with third quarter," he said.
Australia's biggest department store chain, Myer, reported a
2.1 percent fall in third-quarter same-store sales and last week
cut its 2012 net profit guidance after a sharp decline in April
and May sales.
David Jones said total third-quarter sales, including new
stores, fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier to A$399.8 million
($388.95 million).
Shares in David Jones were down 0.9 percent at A$2.23 at
0400 GMT, after hitting a 2012 low of A$2.16 last week, down
from more than A$4 a year earlier.
($1 = 1.0279 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)