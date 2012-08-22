MELBOURNE Aug 23 David Jones Ltd,
Australia's No.2 department store chain, posted a fall in
fourth-quarter sales and said trading remained challenging.
The retailer said same-store sales in the quarter ended July
28 fell 1.3 percent to A$455.8 million ($476 million) from
A$462.1 million a year earlier.
Market forecasts had averaged a 0.5 percent rise to A$464.5
million, according to four analysts polled by Reuters.
David Jones reaffirmed its second-half earnings could fall
up to 40 percent as it invests in a costly overhaul of its
strategy, adding service staff and beefing up its online
offering.
Shares in David Jones closed on Wednesday at A$2.58, up from
a June low of A$2.10, its weakest in over three years.
Myer, Australia's biggest department store chain,
reports Q4 sales and full-year earnings on Sept. 13.
($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars)
