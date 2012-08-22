MELBOURNE Aug 23 David Jones Ltd, Australia's No.2 department store chain, posted a fall in fourth-quarter sales and said trading remained challenging.

The retailer said same-store sales in the quarter ended July 28 fell 1.3 percent to A$455.8 million ($476 million) from A$462.1 million a year earlier.

Market forecasts had averaged a 0.5 percent rise to A$464.5 million, according to four analysts polled by Reuters.

David Jones reaffirmed its second-half earnings could fall up to 40 percent as it invests in a costly overhaul of its strategy, adding service staff and beefing up its online offering.

Shares in David Jones closed on Wednesday at A$2.58, up from a June low of A$2.10, its weakest in over three years.

Myer, Australia's biggest department store chain, reports Q4 sales and full-year earnings on Sept. 13. ($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)