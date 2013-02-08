* David Jones charged at Leeds Magistrates Court
* Case to go to Crown Court
* Jones chaired JJB Sports Jan. 2009 to Jan. 2010
* Jones is former boss of clothing retailer Next
LONDON, Feb 8 David Jones, one of Britain's
best-known retail bosses, has been charged with forgery and
making misleading statements to the stock market when he ran the
now collapsed JJB Sports business, the Serious Fraud Office
said.
Jones, 70, was executive chairman of JJB Sports between
January 2009 and January 2010. The firm went into administration
in October last year.
In a statement on Friday the SFO said Jones was charged at
Leeds Magistrates Court, northern England, with two offences of
making a misleading statement and one offence "of using a false
instrument."
The SFO said Stuart Jones, the 38-year-old son of David
Jones who was JJB's head of marketing in 2009, was charged with
one offence of "aiding and abetting David Jones's use of a false
instrument."
Both men were released on unconditional bail and proceedings
were transferred to the Crown Court for April 19.
Jones is also a former chief executive of Next,
Britain's second largest clothing retailer.
He became chairman of JJB in January 2009 and instigated a
rescue plan for the struggling firm.
But he stepped down a year later to continue his
long-running battle against Parkinson's Disease. He has suffered
from the debilitating neurodegenerative disease since 1982.
The SFO said Friday's charges follow the discovery of
material during enquiries related to criminal proceedings
against Christopher Ronnie, a former chief executive of JJB.
Ronnie and former JJB supplier David Ball are scheduled to
go to trial at Southwark Crown Court on Sept. 9 on charges
relating to a 1 million pounds ($1.57 million) fraud.