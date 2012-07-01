MELBOURNE, July 2 The mystery UK private equity
company behind a takeover approach for Australia's No.2
department store chain David Jones has said its bid is
real, following questions about its business and assets,
Australian media reported on Monday.
David Jones said on Friday it had received an unsolicited
bid from a consortium led by EB Private Equity, a firm it said
it did not know much about and was unknown to many market
players, prompting speculation the bid was a hoax.
EB Chairman John Edgar has told Australian newspapers that
his company first offered A$1.52 billion ($1.56 billion) in a
letter to the board of David Jones in May and increased that
last week to A$1.65 billion, but had not expected the initial
approaches to be made public.
"We think the offer is a good one and it stacks up both on a
technical level and practical level, and approached David Jones
with the idea of discussing that," Edgar was quoted saying by
the Australian Financial Review.
He said he hoped to discuss the bid with David Jones
Chairman Bob Savage this week.
Edgar said EB, with $200 million of funds under management,
had spoken to financial institutions and investors about joining
the bid for David Jones.
"Things are at too preliminary a stage for things to be
formulated and firmly in place," he told the AFR.
Edgar, who told The Australian newspaper EB was a
property-oriented fund that had done deals in Europe, Africa and
North Africa, said EB was mostly interested in David Jones' real
estate and had no experience in running retail businesses.
"We didn't anticipate such a fuss," Edgar told The
Australian.
David Jones shares surged 15 percent on Friday to A$2.59,
but that was well below the offer price of A$3.12 a share,
reflecting scepticism in the market about EB Private Equity,
whose website had scant information about its business.
David Jones has said it is still seeking information on EB
Private Equity.