ZURICH, June 13 Oettinger Davidoff Group, the world's biggest premium cigar maker, reported slightly higher full-year sales driven by growing demand from Asia and the United States.

"Asia is growing strongly, as did our single biggest market, the U.S., while Europe, with the exception of Spain, held up well," a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The Basel-based family owned group, which makes Davidoff, AVO, Camacho, Griffin's, Zino and Winston Churchill cigars, said that while the number of cigars it manufactured at its factories in the Dominican Republic rose by 6.8 percent, sales in Swiss francs fell 2.3 percent to 1.29 billion Swiss francs ($1.34 billion) as the strength of the currency took its toll.

Chief executive Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard said that, with production volumes totalling 34.4 million cigars, the group managed to hold on to a respectable market share - nearly 7 percent - in a global market estimated at less than 500 million pieces.

"We are very pleased with results achieved in a market which becomes regionally more and more regulated," he said in a full-year trading update.

Because of tighter anti-smoking legislation, smokers increasingly prefer shorter cigars and tend to smoke outside more during the warm summer months.

While Davidoff, like other Swiss companies, is suffering from the strength of the Swiss franc, the negative effect was balanced by strong demand from Asia, the company said.

The world's four biggest cigarette groups, Philip Morris , British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco, have been expanding into emerging markets and increasing prices to offset declining smoking levels in many mature markets. ($1 = 0.9640 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Andrew Thompson; Editing by David Goodman)