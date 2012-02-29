Feb 28 David Sokol, who left Berkshire
Hathaway last year amid a scandal over his stock
trading while at the company, would receive about $1 million in
retirement payments every year, according to a regulatory
filing.
Sokol received $750,000 in 2011 as part of supplemental
executive retirement plan, or SERP, the filing showed.
"Sokol's post-termination SERP benefit is $1 million
annually, paid in monthly installments. He elected a one-time
lump sum payment of his MidAmerican Energy Company Retirement
Plan benefit of $301,687, which was paid to him on May 1, 2011,"
MidAmerican said in the filing.
Sokol, who once chaired Berkshire's MidAmerican Energy unit,
ran its NetJets plane leasing unit, and was a top Warren Buffett
deal maker, was considered a leading contender to succeed
Buffett as Berkshire's chief executive.
However, last year Buffett said Sokol had violated Berkshire
insider trading rules by failing to disclose his purchase of
Lubrizol shares, less than four weeks after starting talks with
Citigroup Inc bankers about the company.
Buffett told investors on Saturday the Berkshire board has
identified his successor as chief executive, but did not
disclose who.
Sokol received $231,250 as base salary in 2011 and his total
compensation for the year amounted to $10.4 million, including a
$10.1 million change in pension value, the latest filing showed.