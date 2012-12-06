NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. brokerage firm D.A. Davidson said it hired veteran bond strategist Sharon Stark in an expansion of its fixed-income business.

Prior to D.A. Davidson, Stark was the chief fixed-income strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach. She also spent 12 years as the chief market strategist for the fixed income markets at Legg Mason.

"Sharon has a great reputation for providing insightful market information and will serve as a strong addition to the offerings we already provide to our clients," Sam Doyle, president of Davidson's Fixed Income Capital Markets Group said in a statement late Wednesday.

In addition to her market expertise, Stark has extensive regulatory experience in Washington where she spent five years at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as a deputy assistant director. There, she helped manage the policy and training section in the agency's office of capital markets.

She also served as the senior advisor to the deputy director and chief operating officer of the Office of Thrift Supervision on policy and operational issues.

Earlier this week, Davidson said it hired John Koodrich as its credit strategist. Prior to Davidson, Koodrich was an analyst at Raymond James.

The brokerage firm said it also added a corporate bond trader, a portfolio strategist and eight bond salespeople. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Andrew Hay)