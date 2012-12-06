NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. brokerage firm D.A.
Davidson said it hired veteran bond strategist Sharon Stark in
an expansion of its fixed-income business.
Prior to D.A. Davidson, Stark was the chief fixed-income
strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach. She also spent 12 years as
the chief market strategist for the fixed income markets at Legg
Mason.
"Sharon has a great reputation for providing insightful
market information and will serve as a strong addition to the
offerings we already provide to our clients," Sam Doyle,
president of Davidson's Fixed Income Capital Markets Group said
in a statement late Wednesday.
In addition to her market expertise, Stark has extensive
regulatory experience in Washington where she spent five years
at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as a deputy assistant
director. There, she helped manage the policy and training
section in the agency's office of capital markets.
She also served as the senior advisor to the deputy director
and chief operating officer of the Office of Thrift Supervision
on policy and operational issues.
Earlier this week, Davidson said it hired John Koodrich as
its credit strategist. Prior to Davidson, Koodrich was an
analyst at Raymond James.
The brokerage firm said it also added a corporate bond
trader, a portfolio strategist and eight bond salespeople.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Andrew Hay)