June 5 Shares of DavidsTea Inc, a specialty tea retailer that has grown rapidly in Canada and the United States since its founding in Montreal in 2008, rose as much as 39 percent in their U.S. debut, valuing the company at about $600 million.

The company's IPO raised about $97 million after the stock was priced at $19 per share, above the top end of the expected price range of $17-$18.

The stock hit a high of $26.30 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Friday.

DavidsTea is the second Canadian company to list on the U.S. exchange this year. E-commerce software maker Shopify Inc listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange last month.

DavidsTea, which sells more than 150 types of tea through 161 stores in Canada and the United States and its davidstea.com website, sold 2.9 million of the 5.1 million shares offered.

Co-founders David and Herschel Segal, along with venture capital firm Highland Consumer Partners, sold the rest.

David Segal raised about $14.2 million from the offering while his cousin Herschel raised about $5.1 million.

Herschel Segal, who also founded the Le Chateau Inc clothing chain, retains a 53.4 percent stake in DavidsTea through his Rainy Day Investments Ltd.

Highland Consumer Partners has 14.7 percent, while David Segal holds 6.6 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)