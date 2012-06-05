COLUMBUS, Ohio U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III will tee off at his 23rd U.S. Open at Olympic Club this month after making the grade at a qualifier in Columbus on Monday.

Love finished in a tie for sixth at Scioto Country Club and Ohio State's Scarlet Course, seven shots behind Charlie Wi, but well inside the top 16 at the biggest of 11 sectional qualifiers of the day.

Final qualifying places are yet to be determined, with a deluge at the sectional in Memphis, Tennessee, forcing the postponement of the 36-hole event until Tuesday.

Love will be joined at the June 14-17 U.S. Open by Kevin Streelman, D.A. Points, Steve Marino and Australia's Rod Pampling.

Journeyman Spencer Levin and South Africa's Rory Sabbatini failed to qualify, however, a day after being in the final group at the Memorial Tournament where they were unable to hold off Tiger Woods on his charge to victory.

"That was a grind for sure. I don't think I've ever seen greens get that hard, that fast, except at a U.S. Open. It was unbelievable," Love said of qualifying.

"You could have had the U.S. Open on either one of these courses today. I did a really nice job concentrating over the last four or five holes and that gets you ready for a U.S. Open."

Former U.S. junior amateur champion Jordan Spieth three-putted from 20 feet in a playoff in Houston to miss out to Australian Alistair Presnell. Brian Rowell and Bob Estes had already claimed spots.

In Chicago, Tim Herron, who played in the 1998 U.S. Open at Olympic Club, grabbed one of two spots, the other going to Australian journeyman Anthony Summers who used to supplement his golf career by cleaning toilets.

In Florida, Scott Langley made it through local and sectional qualify for the second time in three years.

Brooks Koepka earned the last spot in a playoff over 14-year-old Andy Zhang of China, who was bidding to become the youngest ever player at the U.S. Open.

