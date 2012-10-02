Oct 2 Dialysis clinic operator DaVita Inc
said the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis dropped a
seven-year-long civil and criminal investigation into its
financial and marketing practices and that no charges would be
filed.
The investigation, one of the several involving the company,
was initiated in 2005 and covered DaVita's joint ventures,
financial relationships with physicians and services provided to
patients, and included the administration and billing of
DaVita's anemia drug, Epogen.
"The (U.S. Attorney's Office) closed its investigation
without filing any charges, without demanding any payments and
without seeking any changes in company policies," DaVita said.
DaVita, the largest operator of dialysis clinics in the
United States, is more than 10 percent owned by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
DaVita received a subpoena in May 2010 from the Office of
Inspector General in Dallas, Texas, which also sought documents
related to its joint ventures and financial relationships with
physicians for the period from January 2005 to May 2010.
In August 2011, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District
of Colorado began an investigation which overlapped with the
2010 Texas inquiry, but focused on the period from January 2006
to September 2011.
DaVita has also been subjected to a government investigation
into payments for infusion drugs covered by the Medicaid health
program for the poor in New York.
Shares of the Denver, Colorado-based company were up nearly
1 percent to $104.13 in morning trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.