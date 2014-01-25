DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 25 The chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers said he hopes this year's asset quality review and stress tests of European banks will reveal some bad news to give the process credibility.

"Actually I rather hope it's going to unveil some unpleasantness because that will give us confidence that things are being done properly," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Saturday.