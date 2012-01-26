DAVOS Jan 26 Bankers feel under siege,
and from the heights of Davos in the Swiss Alps they are looking
to convince the world that they have a role to play in getting
economies back on their feet.
Their banks need growth, for without it the outlook for many
is still grim, particularly in Europe where the euro zone debt
crisis has resulted in bailouts, a retreat from lending, job
cuts and government pressure to refocus their business.
Once the darlings of Davos, bank chief executives at this
year's gathering are keeping a fairly low profile. Some, such as
the chief executives of Italy's UniCredit and nationalised Royal
Bank of Scotland, have given it a miss altogether. UniCredit's
Federico Ghizzoni is attempting to raise 7.5 billion euros in
capital to meet regulatory demands, while Stephen Hester is
dismantling the British bank's investment banking arm.
For those who made it to the Swiss ski resort, including top
executives at JP Morgan, Citigroup, HSBC and Barclays, there are
back-to-back meetings. They are advising corporate clients,
meeting potential investors, testing the economic pulse or
seeking to persuade governments and regulators to loosen the
regulatory vice, which was tightened in response to 2008's
financial crisis.
The few who have chosen to speak out say they need to win
over a sceptical public, also stressing the need for their
services if economies are going to grow.
"We should all recommit ourselves to a robust financial
system, a system that balances safety and soundness on one hand
but also addresses the need for growth," Citigroup chief
executive Vikram Pandit said.
"It is important for the financial system to recognise there
is a great deal of anger that is directed at it for the crisis,
and trust has been broken and we've got to start addressing
that," Pandit said, adding banks must "serve clients and not
themselves".
The problem in Europe, where a sovereign debt crisis has
resulted in a second banking crisis, is that banks have
responded to increased capital requirements by reducing their
lending, in a process known in the industry as deleveraging.
This has been felt most acutely by small and medium sized
businesses (SMEs), but also further afield by borrowers whose
loans or projects are now regarded as too risky to warrant
carrying on the bank's books.
"Deleveraging appears to be here to stay. And when you
combine deleveraging with the increase in capital requirements
that the financiers are going to be subject to...it is going to
choke capital for SMEs," said NYSE Euronext Chief
Executive Duncan Niederauer.
One top bank executive, who declined to be named, told
Reuters that a withdrawal of the region's banks to their home
markets was creating liquidity there, but was damaging other
economies and threatening global trade.
Not all banks are shrinking their lending. Some such as
Standard Chartered have used their dominance in the growing
economies of Asia to keep on growing. Standard Chartered Chief
Executive Peter Sands told Reuters that his bank had increased
its lending by 75 percent between 2007 and 2011, while others
have been drawing in their horns.
ECB INSURANCE
However, several European bank executives said that the
European Central Bank's (ECB) recent liquidity lifeline, in the
form of cheap three-year loans commonly known as LTROs, was not
yet flowing through into lending to companies or individuals.
European banks borrowed nearly 500 billion euros from the
ECB at an interest rate of 1 percent. But rather than lending it
on, they are depositing it back with the European central bank
at an overnight rate of 25 basis points. This means they are
paying 75 basis points just to have the cash available.
The use of this insurance policy underlines just how
vulnerable banks in the region still feel, after dollar funding
and interbank lending dried up during the last quarter of 2011.
The tables have turned so completely that blue-chip
companies with healthy cash piles are now lending to the banks,
demanding collateral to protect themselves.
For some, the ECB's dramatic action on funding, under
recently appointed head Mario Draghi, has changed the outlook
for the region's banks.
Banking analyst Huw van Steenis of Morgan Stanley says he is
now far less bearish than he was six months ago.
"I think the market underestimates the impact of the LTRO.
From talking with 50 banks and policy makers, we forecast a
further 150-400 billion euro expansion in the programme. I think
the parallel is now growing with the liquidity injection in 1998
post LTCM and the Asian crisis," van Steenis told Reuters.
And while there are faint signs of improved sentiment, few
see any real prospect of improvement in Europe in 2012.
"I am a cautious optimist," BNP Paribas Baudouin Prot told
Reuters in Davos.
"We are starting to see signs of a shift in sentiment towards
Europe. The ECB three-year financing facility was really a
catalyst. We are on the right track, but we need to keep moving
forward."
REGULATORY SQUEEZE
Squeezed by the new regulations which followed their
near-death experience during the worst of the financial crisis,
many bankers accept they face a long and painful road to
recovery, particularly in Europe where economic growth is
elusive.
New regulation, economic uncertainty and instability in the
capital markets dominate the agenda for bank CEOs, threatening
growth and eating up management time, according to a recent
survey by PWC.
More than half believe that the global economy will
deteriorate over the next 12 months, compared to less than 20
percent who believe it will improve. And only 29 percent of the
122 executives surveyed thought their businesses in Western
Europe would grow during the year ahead, although 80 percent
were confident about improving their overall revenues.
The chief executive of one bank at the meeting, who declined
to be named, said European banks needed two years to implement
those regulations which have already been announced. The demands
of the Basel III regulations for banks to increase capital have
come in for particular criticism and bankers are using Davos as
a platform to make their case against it.
"This is an opportunity to lobby and get your voice heard in
a relatively risk free environment," Chris Harvey, global head
of financial services at Deloitte, told Reuters.
The Lloyds of London insurance market chairman John Nelson
was clear in his aims for Davos.
"What I'm hoping to achieve, and it's a collective thing, is
basically for business people to get across the message to
politicians that we really do need to avoid any creeping
regulation, increased regulation, increased protectionism -
which is actually potentially much more serious," Nelson told
Reuters in a TV interview.
This was echoed by Martin Senn, chief executive of Zurich
Financial Services:
"You can compare it with traffic controls. If you put up
traffic lights everywhere, of course banks won't have any more
problems, but they also won't give the credit you need for
economic growth," Senn said.
For Deloitte's Harvey, measures now being taken by
governments and regulators put some banks in peril.
"I'm sure that over the next two to three years some of
those financial institutions will not be around. There's clearly
going to be consolidation," Harvey said.
Campaigners against the Davos meeting don't believe bankers
should be let off the hook by politicians, while acknowledging
what they do is important to economies.
Greenpeace head Kumi Naidoo, speaking at a "Corporations on
the leash" rally in Davos said:
"These people who run our banks are not magicians they are
not wizards, they are human beings who are paid an outrageous
salary to perform an important function which is to manage the
people's money around the world."
For people to trust banks again, they need to do a better
job of explaining what they contribute, said Mark Penn, chief
executive of public relations firm Burson-Marsteller.
"The banks have to get out more and explain the good they
do, the role they play. Most people don't understand how
critical financing is to consumers to buy every product or build
every project because the debate on them has been telescoped to
bankers' bonuses and extraordinary risks," Penn said.
And they have some unlikely supporters for the task ahead.
"Each one of us is made for goodness, even bankers," Desmond
Tutu told the Davos meeting.
