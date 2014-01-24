By Lisa Jucca and Alexander Smith
| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Fighting online data
fraudsters is almost impossible as their ability to hack into
new technology often outpaces companies efforts to protect it,
senior businessmen and bankers gathering for the World Economic
Forum (WEF) said.
The mammoth data breach at U.S. No. 3 retailer Target
has made executives even more aware of the need to
improve safety standards, but the cost is often prohibitive.
"It's next to impossible to stop data leakage. It's a
constant battle. You can't beat it completely," IT company Wipro
Chief Executive TK Kurien told Reuters, calling the
hunt for increasingly valuable information "modern piracy".
While losses on complex derivatives transactions could punch
a big hole in a banks' balance sheet or even compromise its
stability, the potential losses resulting from the theft of
retail customers' data are often minimal.
"Secure networks like clean pipes are expensive. You can use
them for intellectual property but not for everything," Wipro's
Kurien said.
With the rapid uptake of technology and hyperconnectivity
both for personal and business reasons, people put privacy as
their biggest concern with security ranking second, according to
an international survey conducted for Microsoft and
made public in Davos on Friday.
The more personal information is shared online, the more
difficult the battle against fraud becomes, an issue that was
already live following the NSA surveillance scandal.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waded into the
debate at Davos by championing the know-how of Israeli
technology companies. With the government investing heavily in
the area, Israel intended to become one of the top three
countries for cyber-security, he said.
The WEF's annual global risks report, released this week,
focussed on the worst-case scenario of a chronic breakdown of
security, or so-called "cybergeddon", where hackers would gain
the upper hand on legitimate users and major disruptions would
become commonplace.
That eventuality is viewed by the WEF as a distant risk but
there is no doubt that confidence is eroding following episodes
like Target, which resulted in the theft which included about 40
million credit card and debit card records.
"Trust in the Internet is declining as a result of data
misuse, hacking and privacy intrusion," said Axel Lehmann, Chief
Risk Officer at Zurich Insurance Group.
The Target data breach, a major talking point in the Swiss
Alps, triggered a flurry of customer inquiries, reputation.com
CEO Michael Fertik, a U.S. digital pioneer who helps 1.6 million
customers to protect their digital identities.
"We had lots of sign-up after the Target scandal," he said.
The incident has also put a spotlight on America's card
system, which does not rely on the sort of chip and PIN
technology that has been in place in Europe for years.
"Putting a chip in a card would make it much more secure.
It's an organisational problem," a senior executive at a
technology multinational said. "There is always going to be
something more technologically advanced, but we could do things
a lot better."
Bankers and businessmen say the historically low fraud rate
in the United States has not encouraged banks and other
financial operators to engage in what would be an expensive
upgrade of the U.S. card system.
"It's a trade-off of what it is worth," a senior American
banker said.
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler and Paul Taylor; Editing
by Louise Ireland)