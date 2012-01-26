EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 26 Banks have relaxed somewhat in comparison to a year ago over the risks to the sector from the euro zone's debt crisis, Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond said on Thursday.
Echoing comments by other bankers meeting at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Diamond said the European Central Bank's provision of almost half a trillion euros in cheap 3-year loans to lenders had helped ease the situation.
He added that bankers still wanted to ensure any default by Greece was orderly as talks continue between Athens and its private sector creditors on agreeing the terms of a managed write-down of its outstanding debt.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has