DAVOS British Prime Minister David Cameron has dismissed any prospect of taking military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime but vowed to "tighten the ratchet in all the ways we can".

Britain and France have joined efforts at the United Nations to end Assad's rule. Several diplomats said they were working with Qatar and other Arab delegations on a new draft resolution supporting an Arab League plan that envisages Assad stepping down and making way for a unity government to halt the bloodshed of a 10-month uprising.

Asked on Thursday if he expected Assad to be gone by the end of the year, Cameron told CNN: "I would certainly hope so but I'm not going to make a forecast."

"This is not the same as Libya and we shouldn't pretend that it is," he added when asked whether military action could be ruled out.

"I think what we should be doing is tightening the ratchet in all the ways we can, building up and working with the Syrian opposition - yes, of course, working with the Arab League, yes of course. But I don't think anyone's talking about military action."

(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Janet McBride)