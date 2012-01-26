* Cameron says drive to complete global trade pact has
failed
* UK leader urges EU to wrap up talks on bilateral trade
pacts
* Says "coalition of the willing" could go it alone on trade
By Adrian Croft and Emma Thomasson
LONDON/DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 26 British
Prime Minister David Cameron called on Thursday for Europe to
bypass the Doha talks on a world free trade deal in favour of
seeking separate agreements with the United States, Africa and
other willing parties.
Cameron's comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos
break with the orthodox position of most world leaders who have
for years called for a final push to conclude the complex trade
negotiations, which were launched in the Qatari capital Doha in
2001.
But they also reflect a growing recognition among European
officials that the talks have stalled for the foreseeable future
because of sticking points over proposals to cut tariffs and
subsidies on goods ranging from food to chemicals.
Instead of trying to get every country to agree, Cameron
said the 27-nation EU should push forward with bilateral deals.
He suggested a "coalition of the willing" -- countries that
wanted to do an ambitious trade deal -- could forge ahead alone.
"Last year, at this very forum, world leaders called for an
all-out effort to conclude the Doha round in 2011. We said it
was the make-or-break year. It was. And we have to be frank
about it. It didn't work," Cameron said.
"But let's not give up on free trade. Let's step forward
with a new and ambitious set of ideas to take trade forwards."
Leaders called for a new push on Doha after the 2008
financial crash, concerned that countries would be tempted to
close off their economies to protect key sectors buffeted by the
global turmoil.
Cameron's impatience reflects Britain and Europe's need to
seek growth in foreign markets to offset the impact of budget
cuts which have driven their economies to the brink of recession
at the start of 2012. Data on Wednesday showed Britain's shrank
0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Davos on Wednesday that
one of the pessimistic signs of the last year was the failure to
conclude the Doha talks and signs of a return of protectionism.
"Because we are having such a hard time making progress with
the Doha round, the EU (is) working on bilateral trade
agreements with (South) Korea, which has been concluded, and
working on one with Japan," she said.
"With the United States, we have a lot of possibility to
achieve a free trade zone."
A joint letter by the French and German finance ministers
preparing for next Monday's EU summit, seen by Reuters, calls
for the negotiation of a U.S.-European free trade agreement
covering a wide range of goods, services and trade facilitation.
In an interview with Reuters, U.S. Trade Representative Ron
Kirk did not declare the Doha round of trade talks failed, but
acknowledged "we're going through a re-imagining process."
Kirk, while not commenting directly on Cameron's speech,
said it had proven frustrating to reach consensus in the
153-member World Trade Organization, and suggested that
Washington, like London, will seek regional and bilateral
deals.
"I agree that it's time for some creativity and fresh
thinking," he said. " I would add a little bit of a caveat ...
there is also a collective sense that we not abandon the
developmental mission of Doha."
The United States is negotiating a trade deal known as the
Trans-Pacific Partnership with eight other Pacific countries;
others such as Canada and Japan have expressed interest in
joining the talks.
The trend is "a reflection of the frustration over how long
it takes to get consensus over 153 members," Kirk said. "We
should not constrain ourselves and say that that can only happen
in one venue, in one fora, in Geneva."
CURRENCY WAR
European exporters are benefitting from a 20-30 percent fall
in the value of the pound and the euro against the dollar over
the past three years which should make their companies more
competitive overseas.
But the efforts of big emerging economies like China and
Brazil to hold down the value of their own currencies reflects
the risk of a new era of protectionism, which economists warn
could cripple efforts to put world growth back on its feet.
"The worst thing that could happen now, the only catastrophe
that hasn't taken place is...protectionism," said Pascal Lamy,
who overseas the Doha talks as head of the World Trade
Organisation.
"In such a time of economic crisis protectionist pressures
are inevitably growing and we as the WTO have a tough job
pushing back and making sure that we do no harm," he said.
The Doha talks were intended to help poor countries prosper
through trade and boost the world economy by hundreds of
billions of dollars. Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph
Stiglitz warned individual deals carried more risks for
developing economies.
"These bilateral deals undermine the multilateral system and
distort global economic efficiency. They tend to be more unfair
because the bargaining is more unbalanced," he said. "Many of
them go well beyond trade to investment and intellectual
property which tend to be very bad for developing economies."
DREAM
Cameron urged the European Union to wrap up talks on free
trade agreements with India, Canada and Singapore by the end of
this year. "Completing these could add 90 billion euros ($117
billion) to EU gross domestic product," he said.
"Let's also look at options for agreement between the EU and
the U.S., where a deal could have a bigger impact than all of
the other agreements put together."
Negotiating a U.S.-EU free trade agreement is a long-held
British dream. The then EU Trade Commissioner Leon Brittan, now
a trade adviser to Cameron, suggested a similar idea in 1998 but
it was shot down by France, which feared the European Union
could be forced into concessions on farm trade.
Another former EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson said
that the United States and other key nations were not prepared
to do the "heavy lifting" needed to secure a Doha deal, and
warned that barriers to a separate EU-U.S. deal remained high.
"My worry about the new proposal to launch a EU-U.S. trade
agreement is that it will take years and expend a great deal of
energy on what I fear will be a futile attempt to get Europe and
the United States to adopt each others' regulatory practices,
technical standards and the rest," he told Reuters.
"That's not going to happen."