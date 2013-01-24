DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 British Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Thursday the Group of Eight
industrialised countries should focus on countering corporate
tax evasion and aggressive tax avoidance.
"I am a low-tax conservative but I'm not a
companies-should-pay-no-tax Conservative," Cameron said in a
speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Individuals and
businesses must pay their fair share."
"Any businesses who think that they can carry on dodging
that fair share or that they can keep on selling to the UK and
setting up ever-more complex tax arrangements abroad to squeeze
their tax bill right down. Well, they need to wake up and smell
the coffee because the public who buy from them have had
enough," Cameron said.