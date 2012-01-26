* "Soft-landing" sought for Chinese economy
By Tomasz Janowski
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 26 When the global
economy nearly choked on toxic debt three years ago, China and
its massive investment stimulus was hailed as a saviour that
helped avert a disaster.
Fast forward to 2012 and business and economic elites
gathering in Davos have a more sober take on the Asian
juggernaut, now seen as a source of hope and opportunity but
also possible unpleasant surprises.
The world's second-largest economy is still expected to grow
this year at a clip that would make most of the world jealous,
but concern that Beijing may mismanage a soft landing gets
mentioned in the same breath as other risks, such as the
deepening of the euro zone crisis or weak U.S. recovery.
"There is a mix of hope and concern. People worry on two
fronts. One is that China is still far too export dependent and
that makes it very vulnerable," said Nariman Behravesh, chief
economist at IHS Global Insight about the prevailing mood of
discussions about China in Davos.
"The second worry is the housing situation. It is tricky
because there are very few countries that were able to deflate a
housing bubble without creating some other damage."
Most economists expect China to grow at 8 percent or more
this year, slowing from 9.2 percent in 2011 but in keeping with
Beijing's aim to steer the economy away from double-digit
export-led growth to more sustainable expansion.
Armed with the world's biggest foreign reserves, deep fiscal
pockets and a room for credit easing, Beijing is uniquely placed
to cope with possible European recession and downbeat markets.
But the relatively low-key Chinese presence at the annual
gathering of the rich and powerful, mainly because it coincided
with the Lunar New Year public holiday, may also be a sign that
China's focus is on domestic challenges.
HOPE AND WORRY
And the list of challenges Beijing faces in the Year of the
Dragon is quite daunting.
For one, even as Beijing shifted policy course from
tightening to pro-growth policies it may have underestimated the
scale of the slowdown engineered in the once-red hot property
market and the dent to foreign demand from debt-ridden Europe.
The debt amassed by regional authorities during the property
boom and massive spending on grand infrastructure projects is
another worry.
"It's a 'unknown unknown'," says John Quelch, dean of the
China Europe International Business School in Shanghai.
"Everybody knows it exists but no one knows exactly what the
overhang is."
That debt overhang means Beijing is unlikely to follow up
its massive 4 trillion yuan ($630 billion)spending plan that
gave China and its Asian trade partners a boost in 2010 but
raised concerns about bad debts and overcapacity with another
stimulus on a similar scale.
Analysts also point out that China's estimated $1.6 trillion
shadow banking system makes it hard for the authorities to
effectively influence economic activity and deflate asset
bubbles created by unregulated lending.
In addition, as growth slows China is getting closer to the
8 percent level many economists say is necessary to keep
absorbing millions of migrant workers heading for China's cities
and maintain social peace.
A revolt staged by a village of 15,000 against official
corruption and rural land grabs highlighted a risk of social
unrest that Beijing dreads.
Finally, China is navigating rough economic waters in the
year of Communist Party leadership change and even though this
has been long prepared and scripted, some analysts say it raises
the prospect of China's focus shifting more inward.
All that said, for global businesses China remains a huge
draw with its enormous population, continuing urbanization,
growing middle class and rising incomes.
That sentiment was summed up by Boston Consulting Group
Chief Executive Hans Paul Buerkner. Asked about top risk in
China, India and other major Asian economies he said: "The
biggest risk for Western companies is not to get engaged and
worry too much about setbacks."
In fact, if China manages to ensure a soft landing, slower,
but steady growth can make executives, like Renault-Nissan
CEO Carlos Ghosn, more comfortable.
"We think we have been in a certain way hoping for growth to
be more moderate, because we were all finding ourselves with a
double problem. Lack of capacity - we could not build capacity
in China fast enough. And second, pressure on the price of
commodities," Ghosn told CNBC television.
"Six or seven percent growth of the car market will still
add one million cars in China. It's good enough for us."
But while businesses with global ambitions cannot ignore
China regardless of cyclical swings, China insiders say
investors should not count on China to fill the void by
belt-tightening Europe and deleveraging United States by
consuming more.
"China domestic consumer spending amounts to about $2
trillion a year. Consumption in the United States amounts to
about $10 trillion a year," said Quelch. "To expect Chinese
consumers to spend more and thus to save the world economy is
simply unrealistic.
($1 = 6.3390 Chinese yuan)
