(With additional WEF comment)
By Michael Stott
CARTAGENA, Colombia Jan 31 More than
2,000 of the world's top business and political leaders gathered
last week in the Swiss ski resort of Davos looking for solutions
to the world's problems.
But were they in the right place?
Half a world away, in the balmy Caribbean colonial city of
Cartagena, a very different type of "global conversation" was
taking place among some of the planet's leading thinkers,
writers, poets, scientists and philosophers, inspired by the
Renaissance notion that the exchange of ideas between
intellectuals of different disciplines fosters original thought.
An offshoot of the Hay Festival of arts and literature
founded around a kitchen table in 1987 and held each year near
the Welsh border with England, the Hay Cartagena festival is now
in its seventh year and has its own distinct identity,
attracting a growing and eclectic crowd of intellectuals mainly
from the Anglo-Saxon and Hispanic worlds.
The global Hay Festival agenda - once described by former
U.S. president Bill Clinton as "the Woodstock of the mind" now
stretches well beyond literature and the arts to encompass
freedom of expression, climate change, conflict resolution and
human rights and has spawned a worldwide network of events from
Bangladesh to Mexico.
At first sight, the idea of comparing two such diverse
forums - one a gathering of the rich and powerful, the other a
mecca for bohemians - might seem bizarre. Yet Davos and Hay
Cartagena were discussing some of the same big global themes and
targeting some of the same audience of global thinkers with
their ideas.
The topic of Europe's economic woes was prominent at both
events and encapsulates their contrasting styles. Davos leaders
(slogan: "Committed to Improving the State of the World")
focused on how big the risks were to the future of the euro and
how to solve Europe's debt troubles; Hay Cartagena speakers
looked at the crisis in a broader context.
Mexico's leading writer Carlos Fuentes picked up in
Cartagena on the symbolic significance of the first major news
item from Europe this year being the shipwreck of a modern
cruise liner just off the Italian coast in calm seas.
"It's a symbol of Italy sinking and of how the engines of
old Europe are failing," he observed during a panel discussion.
U.S. novelist Jonathan Franzen analysed Europe's woes from a
different angle, noting at a news conference in Cartagena that:
"If you go to Europe now, politics doesn't matter. The people
making the decisions that matter are bankers. The technicians of
finance are making the decisions there. It has very little to do
with democracy and the will of the people. And we are hostage to
that because we like our iPhones."
The comments were typical of the free-wheeling dialogue at
Hay, where participants don't have to worry about the burdens of
office or the shackles of protocol - only to respect the
diversity of opinions represented and to observe a one-hour
limit on the length of sessions.
Peter Florence, the Hay Festival's easy-going global
director, described the event's ethos to Reuters thus:
"Festivals should be that place where you can explore ideas in
total freedom without political responsibility The political
class only ever listens to the political class. Here you bring
writers, thinkers, politicians and scientists together and you
give them complete freedom. That's why it's not like Davos."
"Davos would hate us. We are dreamers and they want
solutions to everything."
Adrian Monck, director of communications at the Davos World
Economic Forum, said in an e-mailed answer to questions there
had not been contact between the two organisations about any
possible links. He pointed to the WEF's Open Forum, accessible
to all and running in parallel to the main meeting, as evidence
of Davos's desire to be inclusive, as well as the fact that this
year's meeting was opened by South African activist and retired
bishop Desmond Tutu and closed by Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize
winner Muhammad Yunus.
"Lastly 40 percent of participants (who come free) are from
politics, academia, civil society, media, trades unions etc. Do
they epitomise the 1 percent? Doubtless they can give their own
reply."
Yet in Davos, multiple layers of security and a strict
hierarchy of different coloured badges control access for
participants. Protesters in the past have been taken off trains
by police long before they got near the ski resort, and regulars
say the most important meetings are held in secret at heavily
guarded hotels between chief executives and bankers, where deals
are hatched or sealed. Davos nightlife revolves around a
whirlwind of parties.
Hay Cartagena goes in the opposite direction: set in a
spectacular stone-walled port city built by the Spanish Empire
to guard its hoards of gold and silver before the treasure was
shipped home over the Atlantic, the main venues include a 17th
century converted convent, a charming early 20th century theatre
close to the sea and the open courtyard of a Spanish colonial
cloister filled with palms and tropical flowers. Temperatures
stay well above 20 degrees Centigrade and often move into the
30s; the blue skies rarely cloud over.
Many of the interesting Hay conversations take place
spontaneously between participants and the audience in midnight
jazz cafes, at exuberant parties held in tastefully renovated
Spanish colonial mansions and over a cup of coffee around a
courtyard at the main hotel hosting the event, enlivened by the
presence of a playful toucan.
"Hay is a Renaissance-style festival focused on solving
humanity's problems through literature, science and philosophy
while Davos is a more technocratic affair," said Mauricio
Rodriguez Munera, Colombia's ambassador to Britain and a past
attendee at both Davos and Hay Cartagena. "Hay is a richer
experience and perhaps a more lasting one."
If there were themes at Hay Cartagena this year, they
revolved around a sense of how the old order is irreversibly
changing, how Europe and the United States are in decline as
world powers and how technology enables but also complicates our
lives.
U.S. social critic Morris Berman, whose polemic "Dark Ages
America" was attacked by the New York Times as "the sort of book
that gives the Left a bad name" was given space at a Hay panel
discussion to speak of how his country resembled the Roman
Empire: "Our job now is to disintegrate".
Decrying what he said was the myth believed by poor black
Americans that they could advance socially through hard work
(statistics showed, he said, that the reality was more likely to
be jail, repossession of their homes or grinding poverty),
Berman dramatically predicted that the story of the 21st century
would be the break-up of global capitalism.
Oscar Guardiola-Rivera, a professor of philosophy and law at
the University of London, contrasted what he called the coming
of age of Latin America with what he termed the death of Europe:
"Europe is now colonising itself. The Greeks, who were the
cradle of Western civilisation, are now denounced by the
Northern Europeans as people who are dark-skinned, live in debt
and are lazy - in other words, the same way they used to
describe us in the colonies."
For leading U.S. novelist Jonathan Franzen, dangers lurked
elsewhere, above all in information overload.
He told a Cartagena news conference that "the combination of
technology and capitalism has given us a world which really
feels out of control". He explained how he physically disables
his Internet connection before starting to write to cut out
unnecessary interference, and views the task of the novelist in
a world saturated with information as one of sifting, reflecting
and making sense of things.
While in Davos bankers and politicians discussed whether
Portugal or Spain represented the next big threat to the
eurozone, Javier Moreno, editor of the Hispanic world's most
influential daily El Pais, explained at the Hay Cartagena the
crisis gripping his country by talking about a single letter to
the newspaper from a reader which had captivated the nation.
The letter writer, a researcher, pointed out how Spaniards
were constantly being told they had triggered the crisis by
living beyond their means. But the researcher had met all his
obligations, not spent or borrowed excessively, always worked
hard - and was now about to lose his job. "They say we lived
beyond our means," he said. "Beyond whose means?"
Latin America has been one of the world's relative economic
success stories over the past decade, but the Hay panels were
unwilling to take the continent's sudden prosperity at face
value.
"The system of economic development has not changed since
the 19th century," said Nicaraguan writer and former
vice-president Sergio Ramirez, noting the continent's reliance
on raw materials and agricultural exports. "In the 21st century,
Latin America needs to get out of the 19th century. Every 10
years, the continent enters a 'decade of triumph and progress'."
In case any Hay participants risked saturation on a diet of
literature and politics, there was plenty to distract them.
The turmoil sweeping the Middle East was touched on in
Cartagena, but through the prism of two writers from the region,
Lebanon's Joumana Haddad and Egypt's Khaled Al-Berry, who spoke
of love and religion as well as politics. Another panel delved
into Latin American cookery, where Argentine master patissier
Osvaldo Gross described how a molten chocolate fountain was
poured on his head as a sensory experiment.
In the final reckoning all the statistics, of course, favour
Davos, a multi-million-euro business entity in its own right
with huge financial backing from a roll-call of the world's top
corporations, including Thomson Reuters, the owners of the
Reuters news organisation.
As well as the more than 2,000 global leaders taking part in
this year's World Economic Forum, a small army of journalists
ensured blanket coverage of the proceedings in the world's
media.
Hay Cartagena, by contrast, made do with a modest 100
panellists and 250 accredited journalists, most of whom were
from local publications.
Among those choosing Cartagena over Davos this year was
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. He was in the Swiss Alps
last year but this time joined a panel at the Hay Festival where
he made news by proposing a joint global effort to legalise
drugs and kill off the profits made by organised crime from the
trade in narcotics.
"Of course the real power is in Davos," said El Pais editor
Moreno, who has attended both events in the past. "But in Hay,
as in a good newspaper, you have the sense of a nation in
dialogue with itself. Davos is all about capitalism in dialogue
with itself." Over the long term, he said, the ideas expressed
at Hay may prove more influential.
(editing by Janet McBride)