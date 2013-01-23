* Investors expecting improvement in corporate revenues
* Firms need $5 trln a year to meet market hopes: Accenture
* Mismatch between macro and micro-level growth forecasts
* Little appetite for M&A but smarter technology in focus
By Ben Hirschler
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 Business leaders in
Davos have plenty to worry about, from the euro zone to global
geopolitical upheavals, but at heart their problem is simple:
how to find new revenue in a low-growth world.
Half a decade on from the financial crisis, investors want
to see earnings driven by more than just cost cutting. Their
focus now is on a return to sales growth, which presents the
world's largest corporations with a $5 trillion challenge.
That is the amount of extra revenue the 1,200
top global companies need to find each year simply to meet
analysts' expectations, according to consulting firm Accenture.
"The trouble is that stock markets' expectations of the
ability of companies to grow far exceeds the underlying
macroeconomic growth rates," said Mark Spelman, Accenture's
global head of strategy.
"So companies need to get beyond just thinking about
emerging markets and rising middle classes and start to look at
those segments where you are seeing significant consumer change,
because there is a lot of latent growth in those segments."
Increasingly, companies are seeking specific pockets of
opportunity for sales growth. They remain cautious about major
new investments, however, with confidence among managers in the
near-term outlook for their businesses still weak.
The annual PricewaterhouseCoopers survey of more than 1,300
chief executives worldwide found only 36 percent were "very
confident" of their firm's prospects for revenue growth in the
next 12 months, down from 40 percent a year ago.
MACRO VS MICRO MISMATCH
The mismatch between the sputtering global market for goods
and services predicted by macroeconomists and the lofty numbers
forecast by analysts following individual companies is striking.
In all regions, analysts' forecasts for company revenue
growth are well above prevailing views on underlying economies.
While the World Bank last week cut its 2013 global growth
forecast to 2.4 percent - and just 1.3 percent in advanced
economies - analysts see company revenues expanding by 7.8
percent in Asia outside Japan, 3.8 percent in the United States
and 2.4 in the euro zone, according Thomson Reuters data.
And consensus forecasts call for 2014 sales to pick up even
further, especially in the U.S., where a recovery, it is hoped,
could be spurred by rapid growth in shale oil and gas supplies.
Companies in the middle of the current hoped-for recovery
are wary, as reflected in results from two of Europe's biggest
manufacturers on Wednesday.
Siemens warned that industrial demand was
weakening, while Unilever said economic conditions were
"tough", though it had countered this by faster innovation in
its products.
Longer term, CEOs are more optimistic, but there are bound
to be questions over delivery, given that only around a tenth of
companies in the S&P Global 1200 index have seen revenue growth
outstrip economic growth in each of the past three years.
In the fight to buck the slow-growth trend, nimbleness is
key as companies move away from broad-based bets to more
targeted strategies that they hope will win market share.
"Uncertainty is itself becoming more of a certainty," said
Jonas Prising, who heads Manpower's operations in the
Americas and southern Europe. "In this new environment,
strategic flexibility becomes all important."
M&A AVERSION
Mergers and acquisitions would be one way for corporations
to buy growth - but CEOs remain reluctant to undertake
large-scale deals, despite cheap credit and relatively low
valuations.
In fact, the focus of CEOs on M&A is at the lowest level in
six years, according to the executives surveyed by PwC.
"M&A activity is going to be very focused, very targeted and
certainly nowhere near the levels that we saw over the past
several years," said PwC International Chairman Dennis Nally.
The calamitous nature of some bold deals from the recent
past, such as those of miner Rio Tinto, whose CEO was
sacked last week, will do nothing to encourage boldness by other
business leaders.
An important focus for companies now is on smarter ways to
serve sections of their existing markets, while placing
selective bets on new openings.
For many, this involves embracing digital technology to keep
pace with changes in how consumers buy goods and services - from
shifting more resources to online sales to greater use of new
tools to analyse behaviour.
But new opportunities come in many guises. Luxury goods
companies, for example, are aggressively growing their retail
networks, especially flagship stores, particularly in growth
markets, while companies in many sectors are chasing new service
contracts that can lock in profits for years.
Geography, too, remains a vital lever for managers to pull
as they chase new sales. For Spanish companies struggling with a
dire home market, Latin America has become a prime target
because of their language advantage, helping the likes of
telecoms giant Telefonica.
Others are betting that the U.S. market will indeed surge
back this year, including German carmaker BMW and
fashion house Hugo Boss.
With $5 trillion to find, the world's business leaders can
afford to leave no stone unturned.