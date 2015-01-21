DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 The European Central
Bank should launch unlimited buying of euro zone government
bonds for as long as it takes to raise inflation and revive the
economy, the head of the OECD think-tank said on Wednesday.
Speaking on the eve of a crucial decision on launching
so-called quantitative easing by printing money to buy sovereign
bonds, Angel Gurria, secretary-general of the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development, said ECB President Mario
Draghi should be given a free hand for bold action.
"Let Mario go as far as he can. I don't think he should cap
it," Gurria told the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Don't say
500 billion (euros). Just say 'as far as we can, as far as we
need it'."
(Writing by Paul Taylor)