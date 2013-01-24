UPDATE 4-As U.S. retreats, EU and China seek climate leadership at summit
* Both sides to pledge to address steel crisis - draft (Updates after Trump announces leaving climate accord)
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, questioned about Greece, said on Thursday it should be possible for a country to leave the euro zone.
Rutte was asked on a World Economic Forum panel in the Swiss resort of Davos whether it was now certain that no countries would be leaving the single currency area after euro zone leaders agreed last year to further aid for Greece in return for draconian austerity measures and structural reforms.
"I believe our aim shoud be to have the whole euro zone intact," he said. "At same time, you can never predict whether some country may want to leave the euro zone. I think that should be possible."
* Both sides to pledge to address steel crisis - draft (Updates after Trump announces leaving climate accord)
BRUSSELS China and the European Union will seek on Friday to save a global pact against climate change from which U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be set to withdraw.