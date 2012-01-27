Jan 27 Lending by the European Central Bank has relieved pressure on euro zone banks and governments, but there is still much to do to spur growth, European finance ministers said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.

"The unlimited liquidity provided by the ECB's three-year LTRO has reduced pressure on European banks and will help confidence to return... Now we have to think together about how we can support growth," French Economy Minister Francois Baroin said.