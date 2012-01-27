DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 27 The U.S. economy is growing at 2-3 percent but still faces big challenges to repair damage wrought by the financial crisis, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Friday.

"I think if you look at the Fed's forecast and the consensus of private forecasters, people are pretty clustered in that area but it is still dependent how the world unfolds. We're still repairing the damage done by the financial crisis," Geithner told the World Economic Forum.

"On top of that we face a more challenging world. We have a lot of challenges ahead in the United States."