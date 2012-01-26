* Western chains see potential as Myanmar comes in from cold
* Tourists arrivals surge but accommodation scarce
* Thai hotel chains wary of Myanmar investment risks
By Paritosh Bansal and Ploy Ten Kate
DAVOS/BANGKOK, Jan 26 Travellers hoping to
catch a glimpse of the glittering Shwedagon Pagoda or hear the
"tinkly temple-bells" of Kipling's Road to Mandalay might one
day be able to book into a Westin or a Marriott, thanks to
Myanmar's emergence from political isolation.
Starwood Hotels & Resorts -- which runs chains such
as Westin, Sheraton and Le Meridien -- and Marriott
International both said during the World Economic Forum
in Davos they wanted to start running hotels in Myanmar, a
country tightly controlled by the military for five decades
until last year.
The former Burma, one of the most isolated countries in
Asia, is being welcomed back into the international fold after
two decades of sanctions, thanks to democratic reforms including
the release of political prisoners by President Thein Sein.
"Marriott would love to be there if conditions are right,"
said Arne Sorenson, president and CEO-elect of Marriott
International. "Burma has captured people's imagination for
decades."
Myanmar has a huge amount to offer travellers seeking an
exotic destination, with deserted islands, golden temples and
cultural sites unblemished by the rapid development seen
elsewhere in Southeast Asia.
English-speaking schoolchildren grew up with Rudyard
Kipling's wistful poem of "mist on the rice-fields", "the old
pagoda looking lazy at the sea", and "a neater, sweeter maiden
in a cleaner, greener land".
The hotel chains in Myanmar now are Asian-based companies
such as Shangri-la Hotels & Resorts, which runs Traders Hotel,
Singapore's Sedona Hotels International, and GHM Luxury Hotels,
a Burmese company that owns the Strand in the commercial
capital, Yangon, formerly Rangoon.
The few five-star hotels outside of Yangon are mostly in
beach resorts or tourist centres such as Mandalay and Bagan.
Myanmar is hugely underdeveloped, with an economy in tatters
and infrastructure that is rudimentary at best.
Years of economic mismanagement by the military, coupled
with U.S. and European sanctions imposed due to the regime's
human rights abuses, have left Myanmar in poverty. A third of
its estimated 60 million people live on a dollar a day.
But despite the sanctions, most of which remain in place for
now, the number of tourists visiting Myanmar is surging. The
government expects the trend to continue but admits it has a
dire shortgage of accommodation.
During the fiscal 2010-2011 (April-March), 424,000 people
visited Myanmar, according to official data, and its 570 hotels
and 160 guesthouses are stretched to the limit, with a total
capacity of just 24,692 rooms.
Compare neighbouring Thailand, which has a similar climate
and landscape to Myanmar but more than 4,000 hotels and resorts.
It attracted 19 million visitors last year.
CAPACITY CHALLENGES
Western chains sense an opportunity.
"I think it's time for people like us to look at Burma,"
said Vasant Prabhu, vice chairman and chief financial officer of
Starwood Hotels & Resorts.
"I think Burma is the interesting new opportunity -- a
little bit like Vietnam might have been 20 years ago. We have a
decent presence in Vietnam right now."
Jalil Mekouar, managing director for the Middle East and
Africa for Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels, a hotel investment
services firm, said Myanmar's potential for tourism and hotels
was "gigantic" given its landscape, islands and rich history.
"As they open I see a huge potential not only in the tourism
and hotel sphere, but also industrial," Mekouar said at the
Americas Lodging Investment Summit in Los Angeles.
Nancy Johnson, executive vice president of development for
Carlson Hotels in the Americas, suggested her company, whose
brands include Radisson and Country Inns & Suites, would also be
interested in going into Myanmar.
"It's a beautiful country," Johnson said. "If there's an
opportunity to go there, we will be there."
But it is too early to talk of a flood of foreign business.
Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered, which operates in
every Asian country apart from North Korea and Myanmar, said it
would consider opening in Myanmar if sanctions were lifted but
it was premature to make concrete moves.
"We're looking at the changes very closely, but it isn't
clear yet," said StanChart Chief Executive Peter Sands.
Hotel chains operating in Thailand see big potential in
Myanmar, but are not in any rush to set up there, aware of the
risks attached to investing in a country with a long history of
corruption and unclear legislation.
"We are looking for ways to expand in Myanmar. What we want
to do is get in there by managing local hotels," said Ronnachit
Mahattanapreut, a senior vice-president at Central Plaza Hotel
, Thailand's fourth-largest listed hotel firm.
"I don't think we need to hurry because rules and
restrictions are not really settled."
Prakit Chinamourphong, head of the Thai Hotels Association,
which represents about 800 hotels, including the Mandarin
Oriental, the Four Seasons, owned by Minor
International Pcl and Dusit Thani, said it
would be at least two years before Thai chains made a move.
"No one has really talked about going there yet. Yes,
Myanmar is opening up but it's a bit too early for us to get in
now," he told Reuters.
"There are still high risks to make a move there. Politics,
for one thing, is very uncertain. Having said that, we see a
very good opportunity."