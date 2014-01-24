By Lesley Wroughton
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 24 Secretary of State
John Kerry dismissed on Friday as "a myth" suggestions that the
United States was withdrawing from world affairs.
"I'm perplexed by claims I occasionally hear that somehow
America is disengaging from the world - this myth that America
is pulling back, or giving up, or standing down. In fact,
nothing could be further from the truth," Kerry told the World
Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
His remarks were seen partly as a response to Saudi Prince
Turki al-Faisal, a former intelligence chief, who told a Davos
panel earlier on Friday that the world was disappointed with a
"sense of no direction" in U.S. foreign policy.
Kerry cited U.S. involvement with issues from Israel to Iran
to Syria and in Asia and Africa to counter a similar view
expressed by others in the Middle East and by critics in the
United States.
He said it was based on a false assumption that the only
tool of U.S. influence was its military. "If we don't have a
huge troop presence or aren't brandishing an immediate threat of
force, we are somehow absent from the arena," Kerry said.
"You can't find another country - not one country - as
proactively engaged or that is partnering with so many Middle
Eastern countries as constructively as we are, on so many
high-stake fronts," he said.
While in Davos, Kerry has continued his pursuit of an
Israeli-Palestinian deal, holding talks with Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
And Kerry defended an agreement among world powers and Iran
to curtail Tehran's nuclear program, although he insisted that
Iran's compliance needed to be verified.
"Iran must meet this test," Kerry said. "If it does, the
Middle East will be a safer place, free from the fear of a
nuclear arms race. And diplomatic engagement, backed by
sanctions and other options, will have proved its worth."
Kerry, who attended the launch of Syrian peace talks on
Tuesday in Montreux, Switzerland, said a political solution was
the only way to resolve the crisis, and he reiterated that
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had no place in the country's
future.