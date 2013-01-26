DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 26 South Korea's central
bank governor on Saturday questioned the efficacy of Japan's
decision to ease monetary policy, saying its decision to start
buying assets in 2014 could have unintended long-term
consequences.
The move by the Bank of Japan was also done in a hasty
manner and would lead to large movements in the foreign exchange
market, said Bank of Korea Governor Kim Chong-soo.
"What they did created a couple of problems," Kim said in an
interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "One is that the
level (of the currency) is affected, and the pace of change is
also a problem. They did it too hastily."
Key for the Bank of Korea is a stable exchange rate, Kim
added.
The yen has come under pressure since reports on Thursday
quoted Japan's deputy economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, as
saying the yen's decline is not over, and that a dollar/yen
level of 100 would not be a concern.
The Japanese currency is now trading around a 2-1/2
year low against the dollar at around 90 yen, as the market
remained focused on Japan's pursuit of a reflationary economic
policy.
Talk about a currency war has dominated discussions at the
Swiss ski resort of Davos this week, with many central bankers
and business executives questioning the wisdom of continuing an
easy money policy.
Kim's comments come as top executives at Japanese companies
say that the Bank of Japan has been too slow in responding to
the yen's rise after the financial crisis.
"There is no explanation why the Japanese currency should
appreciate 40 percent to the dollar after the financial crisis,
while the won decreased compared to the dollar," said Nissan's
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn on Friday.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; editing by Jason Neely)