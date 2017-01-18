By Martinne Geller
| DAVOS, Switzerland
Jan 18 Middle Eastern
private equity investor Abraaj Group says Africa is core to its
investment strategy, as it bets the continent's rising middle
class will consume more goods.
The Dubai-based group, which manages $10 billion across its
funds, already has about $3 billion invested in Africa in more
than 40 companies spanning healthcare, mining and dairy. Chief
Executive Arif Naqvi told Reuters that he continues to believe
in the opportunities the continent offers.
"It's the consumption-driven economies that we focus on a
lot," Naqvi said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in
Davos. "In those economies, as people emerge into the middle
classes and move into cities, they're going to want more
product, more infrastructure."
He noted there could be short-term problems in particular
countries due to currency fluctuations or other things, but said
the long-term trend of increased consumption would not stop.
Abraaj invested in Indorama, the largest fertilizer
manufacturer in Sub-Saharan Africa, in October.
Naqvi, who was discussing a report from the Business and
Sustainable Development Commission (BSDC), said he would be
interested in buying Barclays Group's Africa business
if it came back on the block.
"I think the real reality is it's run by a fantastic
management team, it's got a great owner that has said it
eventually wants to divest of it. Those activities stopped a
year ago," he said. "If it were ever to come back to the table
of course we would look at it, like we look at many other
opportunities across the world."
A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.
Naqvi also said Abraaj had recently raised a new fund with
which it can invest across markets and across sectors.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in Davos; Editing by Mark Potter)