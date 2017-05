BRASILIA Jan 19 Brazil is going in the right direction in terms of inflation and inflation expectations, central bank governor Ilan Goldfajn said on Thursday, after mid-January data showed prices rose at the slowest pace in nearly three years.

Goldfajn added during a press conference in Davos that the bank plans to roll over currency swap contracts due to expire in February. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)