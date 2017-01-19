(Updates, adds more quotes, detail)

By Sujata Rao

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 19 Colombia's finance minister, Mauricio Cardenas, said on Thursday the country's central bank should cut interest rates to boost the economy.

He also told Reuters that increasing exports would be "a very challenging proposition" in the current global environment.

The central bank meets on Jan. 27 and some board members have indicated room for further policy easing many be limited after the bank lowered rates in December by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent.

However Cardenas, who also sits on the central bank board, said there were "good reasons" for another cut.

"We very much think this month interest rates should be cut," Cardenas told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Inflation is coming down, aggregate demand is slow, we have an output gap. So there are good reasons to cut rates."

Colombia's economic growth has slowed in recent years along with a slump in the price of crude oil, one of its leading exports, and while growth is expected to pick up this year, authorities are anxious to avoid a credit rating downgrade to junk.

The country is rated BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating rung, but a negative outlook from two major ratings agencies means it is perilously close to tipping into junk territory. S&P Global on Wednesday affirmed its rating on Colombia but kept the negative outlook.

Cardenas said the agencies wanted to see a better balance of payments picture before upping the ratings outlook, and while Colombia's current account deficit is expected to contract this year, he admitted that improvements so far had been down to falling imports.

"In today's world, export growth is a very challenging proposition," he said, noting the low oil prices had crimped demand from neighbours such as Venezuela, Ecuador while protectionism is on the rise worldwide, including the United States.

"With the tax package we have avoided a downgrade now it about going back to a stable outlook," Cardenas said, referring to a reform passed last month to boost the tax intake.

While Colombia will be far less affected than Mexico by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threats to place extra tariffs on goods exports to the United States, many analysts see risks to emerging economies from potentially reflationary policies under Trump.

Cardenas said he did not expect an inflation flare-up in Colombia, noting the peso's strength against the dollar.

"That's a reflection of our structural reforms and tax reform ... our forecast is the currency will remain steady and if that happens inflation will continue falling therefore there is place for a reduction in interest rates," the minister said.

He noted that Colombia had received a vote of confidence on Wednesday from investors who bid as much as $9 billion for a new dollar bond. It ended up raising $2.5 billion.

"We are now well-stocked and this is our way to hedge against uncertainty," Cardenas said.

"We don't know what's going to happen with interest rates in the U.S., the exchange rates, with swaps in emerging economies so we felt better to be prepared." (Editing by Elizabeth Piper/Jeremy Gaunt)