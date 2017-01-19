(Updates, adds more quotes, detail)
By Sujata Rao
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 19 Colombia's finance
minister, Mauricio Cardenas, said on Thursday the country's
central bank should cut interest rates to boost the economy.
He also told Reuters that increasing exports would be "a
very challenging proposition" in the current global environment.
The central bank meets on Jan. 27 and some board members
have indicated room for further policy easing many be limited
after the bank lowered rates in December by 25 basis points to
7.50 percent.
However Cardenas, who also sits on the central bank board,
said there were "good reasons" for another cut.
"We very much think this month interest rates should be
cut," Cardenas told Reuters on the sidelines of the World
Economic Forum in Davos. "Inflation is coming down, aggregate
demand is slow, we have an output gap. So there are good reasons
to cut rates."
Colombia's economic growth has slowed in recent years along
with a slump in the price of crude oil, one of its leading
exports, and while growth is expected to pick up this year,
authorities are anxious to avoid a credit rating downgrade to
junk.
The country is rated BBB-, the lowest investment grade
rating rung, but a negative outlook from two major ratings
agencies means it is perilously close to tipping into junk
territory. S&P Global on Wednesday affirmed its rating on
Colombia but kept the negative outlook.
Cardenas said the agencies wanted to see a better balance of
payments picture before upping the ratings outlook, and while
Colombia's current account deficit is expected to contract this
year, he admitted that improvements so far had been down to
falling imports.
"In today's world, export growth is a very challenging
proposition," he said, noting the low oil prices had crimped
demand from neighbours such as Venezuela, Ecuador while
protectionism is on the rise worldwide, including the United
States.
"With the tax package we have avoided a downgrade now it
about going back to a stable outlook," Cardenas said, referring
to a reform passed last month to boost the tax intake.
While Colombia will be far less affected than Mexico by U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's threats to place extra tariffs on
goods exports to the United States, many analysts see risks to
emerging economies from potentially reflationary policies under
Trump.
Cardenas said he did not expect an inflation flare-up in
Colombia, noting the peso's strength against the dollar.
"That's a reflection of our structural reforms and tax
reform ... our forecast is the currency will remain steady and
if that happens inflation will continue falling therefore there
is place for a reduction in interest rates," the minister said.
He noted that Colombia had received a vote of confidence on
Wednesday from investors who bid as much as $9 billion for a new
dollar bond. It ended up raising $2.5 billion.
"We are now well-stocked and this is our way to hedge
against uncertainty," Cardenas said.
"We don't know what's going to happen with interest rates in
the U.S., the exchange rates, with swaps in emerging economies
so we felt better to be prepared."
(Editing by Elizabeth Piper/Jeremy Gaunt)