By Sujata Rao
| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 16 Companies could
unlock at least $12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and
create up to 380 million jobs by implementing a few key
development goals, according to a study by a group including
global business and finance leaders.
The report, released on Monday by the Business and
Sustainable Development Commission, said pressure on business to
become a "responsible social actor" was likely to grow.
The group was launched at the Davos 2016 World Economic
Forum to encourage businesses to take the lead in poverty
reduction and sustainable development.
Members include the chief executives of multinational firms
such as Edelman, Pearson, Investec, Merck, Safaricom, Abraaj,
Alibaba and Aviva, alongside academics, environmentalists, trade
union leaders and philanthropists.
The study said businesses have a key role to play in
achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
(SDG) to end poverty and protect the planet.
"Achieving the global goals opens up an economic prize of at
least $12 trillion by 2030 for the private sector and
potentially 2-3 times more," the study said, adding this could
be achieved by action in just four areas - energy, cities,
agriculture and health.
The $12 trillion - made up of business savings and revenue
gains - would be equal to a tenth of forecast global economic
output while 90 percent of the new jobs would be in the
developing world, the study said.
Progress has been slow, however, and the study said
businesses are still balking at longer-term investments,
preferring instead to sit on cash or return it to shareholders
via buybacks and dividends.
The 17 SDGs, adopted in September 2015, include targets on
such issues as climate, clean water, gender equality and
economic inequality.
The last of these has grabbed attention in recent years,
bringing to prominence populist and nationalist politicians,
especially in the West, as anger has grown over stagnant wages,
migration, high CEO salaries and corporate tax evasion.
"We anticipate much greater pressure on business to prove
itself a responsible social actor, creating good, properly paid
jobs in its supply chains as well as in its factories and
offices," the report said, adding that paying taxes
transparently was key to rebuilding social contract.
Other steps it urged include pricing pollution via carbon
trading and reducing food waste, a step that by itelf could be
worth up to $405 billion.
The cost of achieving these goals by 2030 will likely
require $2.4 trillion of additional annual investment, however,
especially in infrastructure, the study found.
The group recommended "innovative financing" from public and
private sector sources to raise this amount, adding: "The global
finance system needs to become much better at deploying the
trillions of dollars of savings into the sustainable investments
that ... the world needs."
