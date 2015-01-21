By Paul Taylor
| DAVOS, Switzerland
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Geopolitical risk is
back with a bang due to conflict in Ukraine, the Islamic State
insurgency in Iraq and Syria, the politics of anger in Europe
and the collapse of oil prices, but partying financial markets
have barely registered it, yet.
Before the annual talk-fest of business and political elites
began on Wednesday in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, a World
Economic Forum survey said the risk of international conflict
had now overtaken concerns about the economy, disease or climate
change as the biggest threat to business and countries.
Yet investors drunk on cheap central bank money have driven
stock prices in the United States and parts of Europe to near
record heights, apparently oblivious to dangers near and far.
That euphoria will be tested this year, especially since the
International Monetary Fund has just cut its global growth
forecasts for 2015 and 2016, China's economy is slowing, Russia
is in a tailspin, and much of Europe remains in the doldrums.
To be sure, the rouble has lost half its value against the
dollar since last June due to Western sanctions over Ukraine and
tumbling oil prices, while the Swiss franc has soared by more
than 14 percent since the Swiss National Bank gave up costly
efforts to defend an exchange rate cap against a weakening euro.
Volatility may be rising, but the markets have not yet
priced in the scale of potential turmoil.
"Taken together, the regional disputes in the former Soviet
Union and Middle East have raised the spectre of a return to
conflict over borders and territory, a risk compounded by fears
that collective defense agreements such as NATO ... no longer
retain their relevance," said Tina Fordham, chief global
political analyst at Citi.
"From the grass roots to the geopolitical, the global system
is under immense pressure. In some places, it is cracking."
SUCCESSIONS, BORDERS IN DOUBT
In the Arab world, uncertainties range from a succession of
ailing rulers in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Algeria, to the widening
tremors caused by bloodshed in Iraq and Syria that has called
Middle East borders into question, sucked in outside powers and
fuelled acts of violence on Europe's streets.
Even a possible diplomatic breakthrough to curb Iran's
nuclear programme could create as much tension as it defuses, by
bringing Tehran out of economic and political isolation to the
dismay of Sunni Muslim states across the Gulf.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will bring their intensive nuclear
talks to Davos, where they will meet on the sidelines in a race
to craft a deal before the U.S. Congress can enact new sanctions
that could derail the negotiations.
"The risk ... is that a deal with Iran comes too early
because the Saudi leadership of the Gulf Cooperation Council,
the main adversaries of Iran, hasn't done the necessary to reach
out to Iran in the way the Gulf needs," said Florence Eid, chief
executive of Arabia Monitor, a London-based consultancy.
Gulf Arab oil producers can afford low oil prices for a
while without having to cut sensitive public spending at home,
but it may make them less willing to go on bankrolling Egypt's
army-installed government on the current scale.
If oil revenue stays low for a prolonged period, spending
cuts could lead to social unrest from Algeria to the Gulf.
LOSS OF CONTROL
Europe faces potential worsening instability on its eastern
flank and political upheavals in its southern rim.
Despite engaging in intensive diplomacy, Russia shows no
sign of ending its support for separatist rebels in eastern
Ukraine after it seized and annexed Crimea last year, triggering
escalating Western sanctions.
President Vladimir Putin and his top lieutenants are staying
away from Davos this year, but Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko will use the forum to appeal for Western financial
and political support for his country on the brink of meltdown.
Western officials say they have no way of knowing whether
Putin intends to widen the conflict to other former Soviet
areas, keep it on a slow-burner to destabilise Kiev or seek a
face-saving way out. But they see little sign that the growing
economic price of sanctions is softening his stance.
Although EU ministers agreed this week there were no grounds
to ease sanctions, differences among European nations may widen
as the deadline for renewing the measures approaches in July.
Jean-Marie Guehenno, a former head of U.N. peacekeeping who
now heads the International Crisis Group think-tank, said there
were so many crises and so many powers involved that it was ever
harder for world leaders to focus and engage.
"There is essentially a loss of control," he told Reuters.
"The United States is no longer so eager to play the
benevolent sheriff," Guehenno said. "It will remain the
overwhelmingly dominant military power, but at a time of growing
doubt about what that power can deliver and whether there is the
will to use it."
He questioned whether Moscow was in full control of
pro-Russian Ukrainian rebels fighting against Kiev and said
instability from the conflict could spread into Russia itself.
On the brighter side, he said concerns about a potential
clash between China and Japan, which flared at last year's Davos
session when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe drew a parallel
with the eve of World War One, had eased. Both countries seemed
determined to prevent incidents escalating out of control.
In the European Union, the rise of hard-left and far-right
populist parties opposed to austerity and demanding debt
write-downs threatens the mainstream policy consensus that has
prevailed since the euro zone crisis began in 2010.
Greece's far-left Syriza party is poised to win a general
election on Sunday and become the first such radical group to
enter government in the 19-nation single currency area, although
polls suggest it may need a moderate coalition partner to rule.
Citi's Fordham said despite sympathy for Syriza across the
euro zone periphery, scarred by mass unemployment, pay and
pension cuts, she did not expect far leftists to gain power
anywhere else in Europe.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Crispian Balmer)