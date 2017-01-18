Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating
around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following
Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart
Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of
the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos,
Switzerland.
"We're not moving this year and maybe not even next year,"
Gulliver said, adding that the bank would likely look to move
the staff in around two years' time when Britain has fully left
the EU.
HSBC has all the licences it needs for such a move, Gulliver
said, and would only need to set up a so-called intermediate
holding company in France, a move that should take only a matter
of months.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in Davos, writing by Lawrence
White; editing by Jason Neely)