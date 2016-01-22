(Fixes wording in headline)
DAVOS Jan 22 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said on Friday he believed that with effort and good faith on
both sides it would be possible to implement the Minsk
agreements on Ukraine in coming months to allow for a lifting of
sanctions on Russia.
Kerry said in a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos
that he and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden had meet this week in
the Swiss resort with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to
help ensure full implementation of the Minsk agreements.
"And I believe that with effort and with bona-fide
legitimate intent to solve the problem on both sides, it is
possible in these next months to find those Minsk agreements
implemented and to get to a place where sanctions can be
appropriately, because of the full implementation, removed,"
Kerry said.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Dominic Evans)